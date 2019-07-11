Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Says Country's Farmers in 'Terrible' Condition, Rajnath Singh Counters With Reminder

Rajnath Singh said following efforts of the Narendra Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Says Country's Farmers in 'Terrible' Condition, Rajnath Singh Counters With Reminder
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was “terrible”, a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad. "There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," he said.

Countering Gandhi, the defence minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power. He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

