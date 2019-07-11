Rahul Gandhi Says Country's Farmers in 'Terrible' Condition, Rajnath Singh Counters With Reminder
Rajnath Singh said following efforts of the Narendra Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was “terrible”, a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad. "There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," he said.
Countering Gandhi, the defence minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.
Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power. He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- J.K Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- Hard Luck Virat, Tweets Aamir Khan After Team India's Heartbreaking Defeat in World Cup Semifinal
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- SMEs Contributing Most to Industrial Automation Growth in India: Universal Robots