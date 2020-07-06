Rahul Gandhi Says Covid-19, GST Will be Future Harvard Case Studies on Failure; BJP Chief JP Nadda Hits Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday mounted an attack on the Centre over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, saying that the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis would figure in the future case studies of Harvard Business School.







Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader also tweeted a clip which included segments from the PM's addresses to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, including his comments that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus would take 21 days.

Besides this, the clip had a graph depicting the rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-affected country in terms of the case count.

"Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation," Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.

Notably, Gandhi's attack on the Centre came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic. Just the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of the number of cases.

BJP national president JP Nadda, in his scathing reply to Gandhi, said that the Congress leader had not attended a "single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence" and was doing everything that a "responsible opposition leader should not do."

"Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do," Nadda wrote on twitter.

Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 6, 2020

Further hitting out at the Congress party, Nadda said: "Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad."

On Sunday, Gandhi had also said that the government was "wasting" the lockdown by not ramping up health infrastructure and procuring "substandard" ventilators that are vital for critical COVID-19 patients. Gandhi had also alleged "opacity" in the PM Cares Fund is putting lives of Indians at risk.

Using the hashtag "BJPfailsCoronaFight", Gandhi tweeted, "PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products."

