Modi Govt 'Diluting' RTI Act to 'Help the Corrupt Steal from India', Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul's remarks come after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is "hell-bent on completely subverting" the RTI Act and wants to 'destroy' the independence of the Central Information Commission.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the Modi government is "diluting" the RTI Act to "help the corrupt steal from India", days after amendments to the legislation were passed by Parliament amid strong opposition protests.
While the Lok Sabha passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday, the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Thursday after opposition walkout over what it said was "intimidation" tactics by treasury benches to influence voting on the motion to send the bill to a Select Committee for greater scrutiny.
"Government is diluting RTI in order to help the corrupt steal from India. Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared," Gandhi said in a tweet, using the hashtag "GovtMurdersRTI".
Government is diluting RTI in order to help the corrupt steal from India. Strange that the normally vociferous anti-corruption crowd has suddenly disappeared. #GovtMurdersRTI— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2019
His remarks come after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is "hell-bent on completely subverting" the RTI Act and wants to "destroy" the independence of the Central Information Commission.
The Congress Parliamentary Party leader, in a statement, had said the law, prepared after widespread consultations and passed unanimously by Parliament, now stands at the "brink of extinction".
The RTI Act, which was passed by Parliament on June 15, 2005, and came into force on October 13, 2005, sets out a regime that allows citizens to secure access to information under the control of public authorities in order to promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.
The new legislation seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.
In the original Act, the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) was paid as much as the Chief Election Commissioner and the Information Commissioners were paid as much as Election Commissioners. Information commissioners earlier had a tenure of five years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier.
Rejecting the opposition's charge that the Bill will weaken the RTI Act, the government has said it was fully committed to transparency and autonomy of the institution.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Film Falls Way Short of Greatness
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'