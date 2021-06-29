Rahul Gandhi Says No Meeting With Navjot Singh Sidhu Day After Leader's Claim

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s camp announced yesterday that he would “meet the Gandhis" in Delhi, but Rahul Gandhi claimed today that he had no meeting with him.

Navjot Sidhu’s team announced on Monday that he would meet with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday.

In the midst of his bitter feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the cricketer-turned-politician requested a meeting with the Gandhis to press his demands.

He had already met with Sonia Gandhi’s three-member team to resolve infighting ahead of the Punjab election next year.

Last week, Amarinder Singh met with the committee for the second time in Delhi. Despite the fact that his planned meeting with the Gandhis did not take place, the party has stated that he will continue to be its face in the upcoming elections.

