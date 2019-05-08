English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Says Time up for PM Modi, Young and Old Coming Out to Vote for NYAY
Rahul Gandhi claimed that young and the old are voting in large numbers for NYAY, the Congress' 'Nyuntam Aay Yojna' (minimum income guarantee scheme) to eradicate poverty, noting it showed how powerful the idea was.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.
Loading...
New Delhi: With polling for two more phases of Lok Sabha polls left, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said time for change has come and that "time was up" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi claimed that young and the old are voting in large numbers for NYAY, the Congress' "Nyuntam Aay Yojna" (minimum income guarantee scheme) to eradicate poverty, noting it showed how powerful the idea was.
The Congress has announced that under the scheme, the party, if voted to power, will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent poorest families in the country.
"Across India, it's not just young people who are coming out in large numbers to vote for NYAY; older more experienced voters too have understood how powerful the idea is.
"Modi Ji, your time is up. The time for change has come," he said on Twitter.
The Congress had announced last month 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centred around the theme of 'justice' while alluding to the party's
proposed minimum income scheme.
Gandhi claimed that young and the old are voting in large numbers for NYAY, the Congress' "Nyuntam Aay Yojna" (minimum income guarantee scheme) to eradicate poverty, noting it showed how powerful the idea was.
The Congress has announced that under the scheme, the party, if voted to power, will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent poorest families in the country.
"Across India, it's not just young people who are coming out in large numbers to vote for NYAY; older more experienced voters too have understood how powerful the idea is.
"Modi Ji, your time is up. The time for change has come," he said on Twitter.
The Congress had announced last month 'Ab Hoga Nyay' as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centred around the theme of 'justice' while alluding to the party's
proposed minimum income scheme.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results