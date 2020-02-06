Rahul Gandhi Says Youth Will ‘Start Beating PM With Sticks in 6 Months’, BJP Retorts With Shaheen Bagh Jibe

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of “trying to convert this nation into Shaheen Bagh” after the Congress leader said India’s youth will “start beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks in six months”.

Addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Modi over the ongoing job crisis. “The PM won’t be able to come out of his home. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country can’t progress without providing jobs to youth.”

He later told news agency ANI that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget was devoid of any mention of boosting employment. “Unemployment rate in India is at a 45-year high but nothing was spoken about it in budget by Narendra Modi or Nirmala Sitharaman. Each and every youth of the country is asking about jobs. This is the reality,” Gandhi said.

Hitting back at Gandhi for his remarks at the PM, Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “They want to convert this nation into Shaheen Bagh. They are training their political guns on us from the shoulders of Shaheen Bagh protesters.”

Despite ruling the national capital for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, the Congress is languishing at the third spot behind BJP and Congress in opinion polls ahead of the February 8 Delhi elections.

Hoping to make a comeback and bounce back from its zero tally in 2015 elections, Gandhi also took on AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the rally.

"The youth are roaming on the streets, angry with unemployment. And their anger is being misused by Modi and Kejriwal… Their politics is of hatred and if they provide employment to you, then their politics will end. You people need to understand that they (Modi and Kejriwal) only want to divide India," he said.

The counting of votes for Delhi elections will be held on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.