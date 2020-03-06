Rahul Gandhi Screened for Coronavirus at Airport, Says Congress after BJP MP's Jibe

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi was screened, like others, at the airport on his way back from his foreign tour, reportedly to Italy, and that he was clean of any coronavirus symptoms. The party said he was screened on February 29.

This comes in the wake of the BJP's sharp digs at the former Congress chief that he may be carrying the deadly virus as he had travelled to Italy, which has emerged as one of the global coronavirus hotspots.

Referring to Gandhi, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Many people from Italy had tested positive for the virus and hence Rahul Gandhi should be checked for coronavirus. Rahul Gandhi returned from Italy just six days ago, so he should be checked for coronavirus."

Earlier, independent MP Hanuman Beniwal also raised the topic in Parliament, creating a massive row.

The number of coronavirus affected people in India has jumped to 31 on Friday.

The first case in Delhi was detected on Monday. Six suspected cases were also detected in Agra, after these persons came in contact with the person from Delhi found to be infected.

Amid the coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cancelled his upcoming Brussels trip for the scheduled India-EU Summit later this month.