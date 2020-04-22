POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Suggestions from Public for Economic Stimulus Package for MSMEs

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has said it would submit a detailed revival plan for the MSME sector and a consultative group headed by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is working in suggesting such a plan to the government.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

He said the party has launched a campaign for seeking suggestions from people, saying the MSME sector has been devastated due to Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on voiceofmsme.in or in our social media platforms," the former Congress chief said on Twitter using the hashtag "HelpSaveSmallBusinesses".

The Congress has said it would submit a detailed revival plan for the MSME sector and a consultative group headed by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is working in suggesting such a plan to the government.

The party has demanded an immediate relief to the sector, saying it is one of the largest employers in the country and needs to be helped in this hour of crisis.

