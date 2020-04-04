POLITICS

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Sends Sanitizers, Masks And Soaps to Former Constituency Amethi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, a local aprty leader added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent 12,000 sanitizers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi, a party leader said on Saturday.

District unit president of the Congress, Pradeep Singhal said Gandhi has instructed to supply these items especially to those who are in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

The Gandhi scion had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, he added.

Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He lost the seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the last general elections.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

