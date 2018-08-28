English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Set to Embark on 2-Day Visit to Flood-hit Kerala from Today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to flood-ravaged Kerala from Tuesday.
He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work. "I will be in Kerala tomorrow (on Tuesday) and the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.
Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.
I will be in Kerala tomorrow & the day after, visiting flood hit areas & relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers & others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need. #KeralaFloods— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2018
