GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Set to Embark on 2-Day Visit to Flood-hit Kerala from Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Set to Embark on 2-Day Visit to Flood-hit Kerala from Today
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to flood-ravaged Kerala from Tuesday.

He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work. "I will be in Kerala tomorrow (on Tuesday) and the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.




Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 13
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 41
Loading...