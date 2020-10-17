Rahul Gandhi Set to Visit Wayanad for Three Days from October 19 and Review Coronavirus Response

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency in Wayanad, Kerala, from October 19 to October 21. His main focus will be to review the pandemic response in various areas of the constituency, a report by NDTV states.

A Congress press release said Gandhi will take a Special Flight from Delhi for Kozhikode Airport on October 19. He will visit the Malappuram Collectorate from Kozhikode Airport by road and will hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic. After the meeting, he will visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta, where he will stay the night.

On October 20, Gandhi will hold a review meeting on coronavirus pandemic at the Wayanad Collectorate. He will hold a Disha meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate, as well, and return to the Government Guest House in Kalpetta for the night.