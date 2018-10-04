GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Sets up Nine Congress Committees in Rajasthan Ahead of Assembly Elections

AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary will head the party's manifesto committee, while senior leader Raghu Sharma will chair the campaign panel. Raghu Meena, who is deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly, will be the convenor of the state election committee.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Gearing up for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday set up as many as nine committees with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot chairing the coordination panel and state party chief Sachin Pilot heading the state election committee.

AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary will head the party's manifesto committee, while senior leader Raghu Sharma will chair the campaign panel.
Raghu Meena, who is deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly, will be the convenor of the state election committee.

All senior leaders from the state are part of the state election committee, including, Girija Vyas, Mohan Prakash and C P Joshi.
Joshi will also head the publication and publicity committee.

Elections in the state are due shortly where the Congress plans to wrest power from the BJP.

The nine committees are election coordination committee, pradesh election committee, campaign committee, publicity and publication committee, media and communications committee, transport and accommodation committee, protocol committee and discipline committee, a statement from the AICC said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
