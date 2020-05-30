Rahul Gandhi Shares Video of Woman Being Beaten up, Says Such Violence Sustained by Culture That Disrespects Women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video of a woman being mercilessly beaten up by a group of men and said such violence is sustained by a culture that treats women with total contempt and disrespect.

He, however, did not elaborate or name anyone in his tweet.

"The violence in this video is not isolated. It's an expression of what many Indian women have always faced," he said.

"The violence comes in many forms and is sustained by a culture that glorifies symbols of womanhood while simultaneously treating women with total contempt and disrespect," Gandhi said.