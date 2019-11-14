Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Should Apologise: Devendra Fadnavis after SC Order on Rafale Jets

'Does Rahul Gandhi have the magnanimity to accept the truth and apologise to PM Narendra Modi and the entire nation?' Fadnavis asked.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Should Apologise: Devendra Fadnavis after SC Order on Rafale Jets
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jets deal case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the pleas that sought re-examination of the December 14, 2018 verdict, which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

"We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The bench, which also comprised Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, rejected the contention that there was a need for registration of an FIR in connection with the deal.

Reacting to the verdict, Fadnavis said, "Now after the Rafale verdict by the Supreme Court, everything is crystal clear and it smashes every lie being spread during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections by the Congress."

"Does Rahul Gandhi have the magnanimity to accept the truth and apologise to PM Narendra Modi and the entire nation?" he asked.

