Rahul Gandhi Should Marry A Dalit Woman, Help End Casteism, Says Ramdas Athawale

Following Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hum do humare do‘ jibe at the Central government over the farm laws, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday suggested that he should get married, preferably to a Dalit woman.

“I believe that Rahul Gandhi is a good friend of mine and he is speaking on ‘hum do, humare do’. This motto was used for family planning so if he wants to do ‘hum do, humare do’, then Rahul Gandhi should get married. If he marries a Dalit woman, then he would fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and help end casteism. This will provide a direction to all youth,” Athawale said, ANI reported.

“That’s why he should get married and he should marry a Dalit woman. This is my suggestion to him,” he added. The Minister Of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also said that his Ministry will provide the Congress leader a scheme of Rs 2.5 lakh for inter-caste marriage.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing Lok Sabha last week attacked the government with “hum do, humare do” jibe and said the new farm laws brought by the government will lead to “collapse of mandi system and allow unlimited hoarding”.

Ramdas Athawale's video became famous last year in February where he gave a slogan “Go Corona Go” which became viral on social media.

Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/ND2RQA7gAY— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

The minister is famous for his witty remarks, recent being ‘No Corona, Corona No, against Covid-19 variant.