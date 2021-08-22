Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka Are Each Other's 'Friends & Protectors'. Proof Lies in Instagram Throwback Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with throwback pictures of the two.

Wishing his followers on the festival, Gandhi took a trip down memory lane as he shared a photo collage including two pictures from when the brother-sister duo was young, while the third seemed to be a recent click. In a note, Gandhi said the two had been each other’s “friend and protector”.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi shared the post on Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

From political rallies to various festive occasions, the two Congress leaders are frequently seen sharing stage. While Rahul Gandhi is a Wayanad MP and remains active in leading the party, Priyanka Gandhi is responsible for strengthening the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

The siblings often wish each on social media on various occasions and share photos. “I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living with him through happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother," Priyanka Gandhi had said in a tweet last year. Apart from working for the same party, the two siblings share a warm relation.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s children. Rahul was born in 1970 while the couple welcomed Priyanka in 1972.

