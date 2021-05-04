Rahul Gandhi Slams Central Govt for Inaction, Says Full Lockdown Only Option

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again attacked the Narendra Modi government for its inaction as “many innocent people" continued to lose the battle against Covid.

He said the only way to stop the apocalyptic march of the pandemic was an immediate complete lockdown with the protection of NYAY scheme for the vulnerable sections.

“Government of India doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown - with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. Government of India’s inaction is killing many innocent people," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad has been critical of the central government over the handling of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

On Tuesday, India recorded over 3.57 lakh fresh cases of Covid with 3,449 fatalities.

