POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre over Country Becoming 4th Worst-hit by Covid-19, Terms it 'Horrific Tragedy'

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, describing it as a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of "arrogance and incompetence".

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

"India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India's climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities.

The country has registered 10,956 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.


Share this:
Next Story