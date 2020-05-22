POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre, Says Lockdown Sans Planning Has Not Yielded Results

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)



Rahul Gandhi said that the virus infection is increasing but we are lifting the lockdown. This means the lockdown which was implemented without thought is not giving correct results.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Speaking in the opposition meeting attended by 22 parties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the COVID-19 lockdown has not yielded results.

"We had two motives of the lockdown - to contain the disease and curb its spread but the infection is increasing," Rahul Gandhi said adding "Today the infection is increasing but we are lifting the lockdown this means the lockdown which was implemented without thought is not giving correct results."

"Lockdown has created huge loss to crores of people " he said. But the government is not helping them neither putting Rs 7,500 cash into their accounts, if they are not provided with rations, if migrants and MSME workers are not helped it will be catastrophe.

"We do not accept the package, people do not want loan but assistance, our responsibility is to raise our voice this is for the country not parties. If nothing is done crores of people will be pushed into poverty," he said.

Earlier Sonia Gandhi in her remarks launched a scathing attack and said that the spirit of federalism has been forgotten.

"The government has also abandoned any pretence of being a democratic government. All power is now concentrated in one office, the PMO. The spirit of federalism which is an integral part of our Constitution is all but forgotten. There is no indication either if the two Houses of Parliament or the Standing Committees will be summoned to meet."


