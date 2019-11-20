Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt over 'Draconian' Sedition Charges Against 10,000 Jharkhand Tribals

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of sedition charges against tribals in Jharkhand where more than 10,000 tribals been charged with sedition in only one district of the state.

"That any Govt. could slam the draconian 'sedition' law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm. But it hasn't," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

That any Govt. could slam the draconian "sedition" law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm. But it hasn’t. Our “sold out”media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to? https://t.co/W7zTd7TOYN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2019

He also slammed the media for not raising it properly. "Our 'sold out' media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to?" Gandhi tweeted.

The case relates to the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand's Khunti district where engraved stones were installed in villages in 2017 granting special autonomy to tribal areas under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

The police filed cases and levelled sedition charges against 10,000 tribals, as per the media reports.

Jharkhand will go to polls from November 30 in five phases.

