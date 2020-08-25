POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt over 'Expensive Petrol' and Rising Prices

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government for its handling of the economy over the past few years.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over "expensive petrol" and "rising prices". In his tweet, he also tagged a media report which said petrol prices had increased in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

"Expensive petrol and rising prices, the government is looting the people openly," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government for its handling of the economy over the past few years.

Next Story
Loading