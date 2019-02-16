Rahul Slams Modi Over Vande Bharat Breakdown, Pitches for Train's Revamp Under '2019's Cong Govt'

Modi ji, i think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done. https://t.co/3jKBOzEmE3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2019

Referring to the breakdown of Vande Bharat express, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make-in-India' initiative and said that most people feel it has failed.Gandhi said that the government's policy needs a 'serious rethink'. "I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done," Gandhi added in his tweet.A day after it was flagged off by PM Modi, India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express, broke down on Saturday morning, leaving it stranded. The snag occurred around 15km away from the Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh, around 200 km away from the national capital.Railway officials said that one of the possible reasons for the snag was the train hitting a cow on the tracks. The passengers on board, including railway officials and journalists, were shifted to a different train.The engineless train, formerly known as Train 18, had rolled out of the New Delhi railway station at 11.19 am on Friday for its inaugural journey to Varanasi. It had hit a top speed of 130 km per hour in its first journey.Speaking to reporters on Friday, railway minister Piyush Goyal had said this state of the art train will offer a convenient experience to passengers and reduce travel time on the New Delhi-Varanasi route to eight hours compared to 13-14 hours other trains take for the trip.