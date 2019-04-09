English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Roadshow on Cards as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to File Nominations on April 10, 11
Rahul Gandhi is once again pitted against Union Minister Smiti Irani in Amethi, who has been tragetting him for also contesting from Wayand.
File image of Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file their nominations from Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, this week. While Rahul is expected to file his papers on April 10 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his mother will be undertaking the process in Rae Bareli on April 11.
Preparations for Rahul’s nomination from the Congress bastion -- for the fourth time -- are underway in full swing, with a grand roadshow also on the cards. According to the tentative schedule, the Congress chief will land in Amethi on April 9 and the road show will flag off from Guariganj Wemart to conclude at the last turn of the collectorate office.
Rahul is once again pitted against Union Minister Smiti Irani here, who has been tragetting him for also contesting from Wayand. The BJP minister is in full campaign mode and has been making regular visits to the constituency in an attempt to carve inroads and dismantle the Congress stronghold.
Sonia Gandhi will be accompanied with her children Rahul and Priyanka, along with several other senior Congress leaders in her constituency on the occasion of her nomination. The UPA chairperson is also expected to undertake a roadshow.
In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul bagged around 4 lakh votes, defeating BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of one lah votes. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi had bagged more than 5 lakh votes and emerged victorious against BJP candidate Ajay Agarwal in Rae Bareli.
This time both Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase.
