Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Speaking Pakistan's Language, Says BJP Working President JP Nadda

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. 'Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language,' he alleged.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Speaking Pakistan's Language, Says BJP Working President JP Nadda
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
Loading...

Jalna: BJP working president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking "Pakistan's language" on Kashmir. Nadda was addressing the party's `Maha Janadesh

Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign,here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. "Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language," he alleged.

"Now he has backtracked and is saying thatJammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and there is no scope of any foreign country to interfere in it. Why was he silent for so long?" Nadda asked. He alleged that the Congress was pursuing policy of appeasement on the Kashmir issue as well as the triple talaq.

As reports of Pakistan using Rahul Gandhi's August 10 comments that "there are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir" became public, the BJP tore into him on Wednesday, saying he provided a handle to the neighbouring country.

Gandhi, however, said that he disagreed with the BJP-led government on many issues but is clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue, and violence there was "instigated and supported" by Pakistan. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging Gandhi's name in its petition in the UN to justify its "lies and misinformation" on Jammu and Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram