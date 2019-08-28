Rahul Gandhi Speaking Pakistan's Language, Says BJP Working President JP Nadda
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. 'Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language,' he alleged.
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
Jalna: BJP working president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking "Pakistan's language" on Kashmir. Nadda was addressing the party's `Maha Janadesh
Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign,here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said his statement on Kashmir was used by Pakistan in thethe United Nations. "Gandhiwas speaking Pakistan's language," he alleged.
"Now he has backtracked and is saying thatJammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and there is no scope of any foreign country to interfere in it. Why was he silent for so long?" Nadda asked. He alleged that the Congress was pursuing policy of appeasement on the Kashmir issue as well as the triple talaq.
As reports of Pakistan using Rahul Gandhi's August 10 comments that "there are reports of violence, there are reports of people dying in Jammu and Kashmir" became public, the BJP tore into him on Wednesday, saying he provided a handle to the neighbouring country.
Gandhi, however, said that he disagreed with the BJP-led government on many issues but is clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue, and violence there was "instigated and supported" by Pakistan. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging Gandhi's name in its petition in the UN to justify its "lies and misinformation" on Jammu and Kashmir.
