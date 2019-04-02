Rahul Gandhi Still an ‘Amul Baby’, Can’t Deal With Situations Objectively, Says VS Achuthanandan

In a fresh attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan said his earlier statement calling the Congress president ‘Amul Baby’ was relevant as the Gandhi scion had an attitude of approaching situations without understanding them.In a Facebook post on Monday, Achuthanandan said, "Earlier, I had called Rahul Gandhi an 'Amul Baby’ because of his attitude of approaching political situations without a clear understanding. He deals with situations in a childish and emotional manner. I don’t think much has changed in him who’s nearing middle age.”Achuthandan said the Congress president was being misled by certain people and he was unable to evaluate situations objectively.“Gandhi is listening to Sheila Dikshit who advised him not to go for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, whereas he follows the words of Ramesh Chennithala and AK Antony who tell him that their main aim is to defeat the Left Front in Kerala,” said Achuthanandan, who’s one of the founding leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) that had broken away from the undivided CPI in 1964.Further, the 95-year-old said the Congress’ claim of the BJP being its main enemy stood exposed. “The Congress is following a policy of cutting the branch it is sitting on, that’s why, I called Gandhi an ‘Amul Baby’ and that is still relevant.”“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest evil which our country is facing right now and citizens are ready to take on this challenge. Many of the political parties along with other trade and farmer organisations are also coming forward to dethrone the BJP,” said Achuthanandan, who is also the chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission.‘Deshabhimani’, the Malayalam mouthpiece of the ruling CPI(M), also published an editorial in which Gandhi was addressed as ‘Pappu’, an oft-repeated mock-name of the Gandhi scion.However, CPI(M) leader and Finance Minister Thomas Issac termed the usage a “mindless mistake”. "The reference is not part of the Left’s stance,” he had said.