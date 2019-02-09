LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rahul Gandhi Stresses on Inclusiveness for Candidate Selection for LS Polls in Meeting With Party Leaders

The state unit chiefs were asked to focus on state-oriented major issues and to suggest them to the AICC Manifesto Committee, according to a statement.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the PCC Presidents/CLP leaders meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In a meeting with senior office bearers of the party to firm up the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the candidate selection process should be more inclusive and participation of maximum party stakeholders and workers should be ensured.

He also instructed the leaders to complete the candidate selection process as soon as possible, according to a statement released by the Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation.

"Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over India to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections. I thank all those who came to Delhi to attend this meeting," Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

The Conress chief further urged the party leaders to aggressively raise the Modi government's "dictatorial style" of governance and "burning issues" such as farm distress and unemployment in the poll campaign.

The Congress chief asked those present in the meeting to take up all the issues against the BJP aggressively and highlight the "failures" of the government, a source said.

He also emphasised that the pro-people policies proposed by the Congress party such as the minimum income guarantee programme should be taken to the people across the country, the statement said.

The state unit chiefs were asked to focus on state-oriented major issues and to suggest them to the AICC Manifesto Committee, the statement said.

Senior leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Legislature Party leader Ashok Gehlot, and Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot were among those present in the meeting.

On Thursday, Gandhi had directed AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by February-end and asked newly appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia to strengthen the party in the state on "mission-mode".

