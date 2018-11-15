Rahul Gandhi Suffers from ‘Modi-phobia’, Says Amit Shah in Poll-bound MP

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday took a jibe at his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi, saying he suffers from “Modi-phobia” and keeps taking the Prime Minister’s name all the time.“It’s not your fault Rahul Baba. PM Narendra Modi has taken over the hearts of commoners everywhere,” Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Barwani.“He chants Modi-Modi so much that at times, it’s difficult to understand whether he is addressing a Congress rally or a BJP event,” the BJP chief said.Slamming the previous Congress government at the Centre, Shah said Gandhi often asks about Modi government’s achievements so far, but never tells the public what the Congress did for the country while it was in power.Accusing the Congress of not caring about development during its regime, he questioned it over the availability of electricity, toilets and cooking gas supply in rural areas.While addressing rallies in Shajapur and Badnagar, the BJP president attacked Congress for its stance on farmers’ issues. “Congress rakes up farmers’ issues in the highest possible pitch but let them answer what their governments did for peasants in last 70 years.”He said that during the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh, farmers had to fight even to buy essential supplies for their farms. But under the BJP government, things have been made easier.“The Congress government had distributed farm loans up to Rs 1,300 crore, but the BJP, after coming to power, extended farm loans to the tune of Rs 13,588 crore,” he added. He also said the Centre has prepared 129 schemes for every section of society.Accusing the UPA government of meting out step-motherly treatment to Madhya Pradesh for 10 years, Shah claimed the 13th Finance Commission had allotted Rs 1,34,190 crore to the state since BJP came to power.