English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express’ From Mumbai to Ferry Congress Workers for His Delhi Rally
The train will be flagged off from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Friday by Nirupam who said over 1200 Congress workers are expected to travel by it.
File image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI4_23_2018_000047B)
Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Congress is going all out to make party president Rahul Gandhi's April 29 rally in Delhi a success and has booked an entire train to ferry party workers for it.
The 'Jan Aakrosh' (public anger) rally of Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of the Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that the party unit has booked an 18-coach train and will call it
'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express'.
The train will be flagged off from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Friday by Nirupam who said over 1200 Congress workers are expected to travel by it. It will reach Delhi in the early hours of April 29.
"This effort is to mobilise party workers and to ensure maximum participation from the Mumbai city because a large number of citizens of Mumbai as well as the country are extremely upset with BJP's anti-commoners policies," Nirupam said.
Following the announcement of the rally, the party's central leadership has issued directions to various unit heads to ensure maximum participation for the event.
To make the Delhi voyage special and unforgettable, each coach will be named after national icons like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, Indira Gandi, Rajiv Gandhi, Savitri Bai Phule, Nirupam said.
"This will not only help in remembering our great personalities, but also help in better coordination among the members during the travel," the Congress leader said. "The same train will return from Nizamuddin railway station the same evening," he said.
When contacted, a Central Railway official said private entities can book trains but the name of a train cannot be changed.
Also Watch
The 'Jan Aakrosh' (public anger) rally of Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of the Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that the party unit has booked an 18-coach train and will call it
'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express'.
The train will be flagged off from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Friday by Nirupam who said over 1200 Congress workers are expected to travel by it. It will reach Delhi in the early hours of April 29.
"This effort is to mobilise party workers and to ensure maximum participation from the Mumbai city because a large number of citizens of Mumbai as well as the country are extremely upset with BJP's anti-commoners policies," Nirupam said.
Following the announcement of the rally, the party's central leadership has issued directions to various unit heads to ensure maximum participation for the event.
To make the Delhi voyage special and unforgettable, each coach will be named after national icons like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, Indira Gandi, Rajiv Gandhi, Savitri Bai Phule, Nirupam said.
"This will not only help in remembering our great personalities, but also help in better coordination among the members during the travel," the Congress leader said. "The same train will return from Nizamuddin railway station the same evening," he said.
When contacted, a Central Railway official said private entities can book trains but the name of a train cannot be changed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16