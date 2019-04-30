Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Modi Over Shastri Bhawan Fire, Says 'Burning Files Won't Save You'

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and was brought under control later.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Modi Over Shastri Bhawan Fire, Says 'Burning Files Won't Save You'
File photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan that houses offices of several ministries, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said burning files will not save the PM as his day of judgement is near.

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here this afternoon and was brought under control later. Shastri Bhawan houses the ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development.

"Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Gandhi tweeted. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said.



(With inputs from PTI)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram