Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Modi Over Shastri Bhawan Fire, Says 'Burning Files Won't Save You'
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and was brought under control later.
File photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan that houses offices of several ministries, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said burning files will not save the PM as his day of judgement is near.
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here this afternoon and was brought under control later. Shastri Bhawan houses the ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development.
"Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Gandhi tweeted. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming. https://t.co/eqFvTJfDgY— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2019
