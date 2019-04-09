English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at Modi, Says Even PM (Past Master) Can’t Stop Talking About Nyay
PM Narendra Modi had criticised the opposition party's slogan "Ab Hoga Nyay", saying the Congress promising nyay (justice) is an admission of the injustices it committed for 60 years in power.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sought to play up the impact of the party's campaign slogan called "Ab Hoga Nyay" (now there will be justice), saying even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to stop talking about it in his rallies. The slogan majorly alludes to the grand old party’s promise of Nyuntam Aay Yojana or minimum income guarantee scheme.
"NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field," Gandhi wrote in a tweet. "Even PM (Past Master) can’t stop talking about it."
In an in-depth interview to News18 Network earlier in the day, Modi had criticised the opposition party's slogan. The Congress promising nyay (justice) this election is an admission of the injustices it committed for 60 years in power, he said.
"Their main slogan for this election is 'ab hoga nyay'. This means that they agree that in 60 years of their rule they have done anyay (injustice). So knowingly or unknowingly they have admitted that they have done injustice for 60 years in power. When they talk about nyay, what about justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? What about nyay for the victims of triple talaq? What about the farmers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh who were promised loan waivers? You promised them justice in just 10 days. It has been 100 days now. When will they get justice?" he had said.
Accusing the Congress of denying leaders like BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel a place in history, Modi said the call for nyay is coming from every corner of the country, adding that the Congress is “incapable” of delivering justice.
The Congress had released its campaign song on Sunday, promising "nyay' (or justice) to India's citizens. The term encompasses the NYAY scheme — the minimum income guarantee that assures Rs 72,000 per year for the poorest 20% of the country’s population as well as justice for various segments it says have been neglected by the Modi government in the last five years.
Senior Congress leaders said internal surveys carried out by the party in several states have shown that the NYAY promise has gained some traction with voters, and the tagline would help to further simplify the message.
NYAY is such a powerful idea.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019
Absolutely amazing resonance in the field. Even PM (Past Master) can’t stop talking about it.
