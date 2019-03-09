English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Takes a Swipe at KCR, Says Modi and Telangana CM are Hand-in-glove
Gandhi promised in Telangana the stringent Land Acquisition Act that will benefit farmers and said that the GST slabs will also see a revision once the Congress party comes to power.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (News18)
Hyderabad: Launching his election campaign in Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked CM K Chandrashekar Rao saying that he is as a friend of Modi who has never raised the Rafale issue.
Speaking at a public meeting, Rahul said, “KCR is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi because his list of corrupt practices and financial irregularities is with Modi. He supported demonetisation and GST and praised it.”
He mentioned that Modi publicised himself as a nationalist but was busy with movie making when Pulwama attack took place.
Rahul Gandhi also assured reservation for women in legislatures if voted to power.
“We will make the act in parliament on women reservation after coming to power in 2019. Reservations will be applicable in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state assembly and council,” the Congress President said.
He also stated if anybody touches women will not going to tolerate and make the acts accordingly.
Talking on the issues of farmers, Rahul Gandhi stated that they have already waived farm loans in their ruling states, while providing Rs 2500 as minimum support price for paddy.
He also promised the stringent Land Acquisition Act that will benefit farmers and said that the GST slabs will also see a revision once the Congress party comes to power.
“Don’t fear. India will not exist without farmers. You’re giving food to the country. We are with you. The Congress’ hand is with you,” he said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
