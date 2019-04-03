English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Takes Credit for Stopping Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Asks Assam to Give All Seats to Congress
Gandhi said that the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
Bokakhat (Assam): Taking credit for stopping Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked Assam residents on Wednesday to help party get all the seats in the state. He also said that funds for the ambitious 'NYAY' scheme will come from pockets of "chor" businessmen favoured by 'Chowkidar' Narendra Modi.
Addressing a rally in the Upper Assam town of Bokakhat, Gandhi said, "I stopped CAB from getting passed in Upper House. Every seat of Assam should go to Congress this time."
The Congress party chief further that said the party, if voted to power, guarantees to deposit Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent poor Indian families under the NYAY scheme.
"Modi had promised to deposit money in the accounts of people, but he has done it only in the case of some rich businessmen like the Ambanis. "The money (for NYAY scheme) will come from the pockets of 'chor' (thieves) like Anil Ambani, to whom Chowkidar Narendra Modi has given money during the last four years... We will deposit it in the accounts of the poor, particularly women, irrespective of their caste, class or religion," he said.
The party has promised to roll out the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, under which Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of the women belonging to poor families, annually. The Congress chief said the rich people employ 'chowkidars' (watchmen), which the prime minister has turned into for them.
He said the country was witnessing the worst unemployment scenario and promised that his Congress party would ensure facilities for youths to start their own businesses. He also said the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The Congress will restore special status of northeastern states and bring in an industrial policy to make the region a manufacturing hub, he said. Gandhi also said the Congress committed to ensuring minimum wages for tea garden workers that PM Modi had failed to fulfil.
Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases, starting April 11.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
