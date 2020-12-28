Rahul Gandhi Takes Off to Milan a Day Before Congress Foundation Day, Posts Video On Twitter

On the occasion of the 136th Congress Foundation Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to post an inspirational video marking the birth of the grand old party on December 28, 1885.

“Congress has always found itself to be compelled to raise its voice towards the prosperity of the nation. Today on the Foundation Day of Congress, we repeat this pledge of honesty and equality. Jai Hind!” the tweet read.

As per reports by The Times Of India, a day ahead of the Congress foundation day and amid the raging farmer’s protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took off to Milan.

The news was confirmed by AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala who, as quoted by PTI, said, “Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days.’

Rahul Gandhi’s sudden departure to Milan took the social media by storm where it was claimed yet again that “he is not serious about politics”.

As per media reports, the Congress foundation day will be observed in the absence of its leader and through various nationwide campaigns. Tiranga Yatra and Selfie with Tiranga are two campaigns that the party has launched to engage with people and they have also asked all party leaders to participate in it.

“INC has been at the forefront in the efforts to forge a secular, democratic and united India, an India which is a world leader in all fields and has always put India first despite all odds and obstacles. The INC fought for and won India’s independence, forged the constitutional idea of India, built up the nation from one of the poorest (when India gained independence) in the world to a global superpower,” AICC said in its press release.

However, the primary focus of the day will remain the farmer’s protest which the party has been supporting since the beginning.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi had taken to streets to lead a protest march in support of the farmers and had also demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three “anti-farmers, anti-agriculture, anti-poor and black” laws.

The Indian National Congress was formed on December 28, 1885, and its first session was held in Bombay from December 28 to December 31. Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of Congress.