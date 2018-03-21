English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Takes Twitter Poll on How PM Modi Will React to China's New Route to Doklam
"In Doklam, it's China season again. How will Modi Ji react this time? 1. Hugplomacy. 2. Blame RM. 3. Cry in public. 4. All of the above," tweeted Gandhi.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Amid reports of China opening up a new route to reach south Doklam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would react to the development through 'hugplomacy', by blaming the defence minister or crying in public.
"In Doklam, it's China season again. How will Modi Ji react this time? 1. Hugplomacy. 2. Blame RM. 3. Cry in public. 4. All of the above," tweeted Gandhi.
The Congress chief was referring to PM Modi's penchant for hugging world leaders, which the Congress ridicules and calls "hugplomacy".
He also tagged a news report with the tweet that claimed China was quietly and cleverly finding a new route to South Doklam, seven months after India stopped Chinese construction activities in the area lying between Tibet's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha Valley to the east and the Indian state of Sikkim to the west.
Gandhi and his party have been attacking the prime minister and his government over the Doklam issue due to the Chinese build-up there.
According to a media report, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops are trying to outflank the Indian Doklam military outpost by constructing a new 1.3-km long road and communication trenches around 4-km away from the spot.
This alternative road could allow China access to the Jampheri Ridge in south Doklam, as the PLA had earlier wanted, before the 73-day troop stand-off last year.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
