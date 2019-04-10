English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination from Amethi Today, Sonia and Priyanka to be Present
The Congress chief will also undertake a roadshow in Amethi from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(Image: PTI)
Amethi (UP): Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday and hold a road show in the constituency, a party spokesperson said.
Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination, Congress district unit spokesman Anil Singh said.
The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, he said.
Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.
In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.
This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok sabha constituencies.
Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he was contesting from a seat in South India as well to send a message of unity.
Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
