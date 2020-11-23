Rahul Gandhi to Hold Virtual Meet of Bengal Cong Leaders Amid 'Differences' With Left Over Alliance Face

In a significant political development ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with the state party leaders from New Delhi on November 27.

Gandhi’s decision to hold a virtual meeting with the Bengal Congress Unit came amid media reports about possible ‘differences of opinion’ with the Left leaders over projecting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the face of the alliance.

While some state Congress leaders wished to see Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the face of the ‘gathbandhan’, the CPI(M) is maintaining that there target is not to project a particular face but to fight jointly against the ruling TMC and the BJP, based on their ‘niti’ (policy).

Speaking to News18, Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said, “Yes, there is a virtual meeting with Rahul Gandhi ji on November 27. The details of the meeting can’t be shared now.”

However, party insiders claimed that the meeting will focus on keeping all issues at bay which may hamper their alliance with the CPI(M).

“We will tell him about the number of Assembly seats where our presence is good. He will be told about the seats where Congress would like to contest the Assembly polls. Mainly the meeting will hover over our strategy keeping the crucial polls ahead,” a senior party leader said.

Taking a lesson from the troubled 2019 Lok Sabha alliance which paved way for polarised polls and made a favourable political position for the BJP, the Left Front and Congress in West Bengal seems to be very serious about the shape of their alliance ahead of the state polls.

Earlier on June 24 this year, the senior party leaders from both CPI (M) and Congress had a brainstorming session on various issues including future course of actions to take on the TMC and the BJP in Bengal.Rahu