Rahul Gandhi to Interact With Students, Entrepreneurs in Hyderabad Today
As per the schedule announced by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi would arrive in the afternoon on Monday and head to a convention centre at Shamshabad here for the interaction with women Self Help Groups.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters (File photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: On his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi would address women Self-Help Groups, students and unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and others in separate events in Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.
"The visit would give a definite boost to the party. This is his first visit to Telangana after becoming party president. He played a key role in the formation of Telangana," Deputy Leader of Congress in State Legislative Council P Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.
On Tuesday, Gandhi would hold a tele-conference with 31,600 booth committee presidents, mandal and district Congress presidents and also state unit office bearers.
He would then have an interaction with various media editors and bureau chiefs for an hour at the hotel where he would be staying. Later, Gandhi would address about 150 young industrialists and CEOs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
In the evening, Gandhi would attend a public meeting for students and unemployed youth at Saroornagar stadium. Gandhi would leave for Delhi by 8.30 that night.
