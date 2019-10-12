Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi to Kick off Haryana Poll Campaign from October 14

The Congress has promised 33 per cent job quota for women in the government sector, cash incentives to educated jobless youth apart from farm loan waiver within 24 hours of coming to power.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick-off the party's first poll campaign from Haryana's Nuh district on October 14.

With the Congress engaged in a bitter battle with the BJP, the state's hinterland is poised to witness an intense electoral contest as it goes to the polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The Congress party released it's election manifesto on Friday with a slew of promises. It has promised 33 per cent job quota for women in the government sector, cash incentives to educated jobless youth apart from farm loan waiver within 24 hours of coming to power.

Besides this, the party has also promised in its manifesto to bring in a strong legislation to check the menace of mob lynchings, to drastically cut electricity bills and to counter pollution caused by stubble burning.

On the pattern of neighbouring Punjab where the Congress rules, the party has announced to provide free electricity to farmers with holdings up to two acres.

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised to give Rs 12,000 per acre to farmers for crop failure and drought. The party will also give 50 per cent tax rebate on house tax for women-owned properties.

State Congress President Kumari Selja has said that the party has promised to give students an annual scholarship of Rs 12,0

