English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul to Lead Protests Outside CBI Headquarters, Demands Chief Alok Verma's Reinstatement
Senior Congress leaders will participate in the protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Delhi, while state leaders will lead the demonstrations in their regions, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the party as it stages protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency.
Gandhi tweeted he will lead the party's protests outside the CBI headquarters in CGO complex in the national capital.
"Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM's disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief. I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM," he said, using the hashtag "CBIRafaleGate".
In a letter to all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has asked them to hold demonstrations against the BJP government outside all CBI offices across the country.
Senior Congress leaders will participate in the protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in the national capital, while state leaders will lead the demonstrations in their regions, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Gehlot in his letter said, "An illegal, unconstitutional and illegitimate removal of the CBI director by the Modi-Shah duo has shamed India and its premier investigative agency."
The prime minister is experiencing 'Rafale-o-Phobia' and "this terror of Rafale scam has led to the demolition of the CBI," he alleged.
"Taking strong objections to this step by the government, Congress workers will demonstrate outside CBI offices and highlight the systemic denigration of institutions like RBI, ED, CVC, EC, UPSC one after another by this BJP government," he said.
"Our demand should be to reinstate the CBI Director. As per the law, he could be transferred only with the consent of the appointing authority (comprising Chief Justice of India, the prime minister and the leader of opposition). The prime minister should tender an apology to the nation for destroying the image of the premier investigating agency," Gehlot said.
The government sent Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who have accused each other of corruption, on leave on Tuesday.
It also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.
Verma moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision. The apex court has agreed to hear his plea on Friday.
Gandhi tweeted he will lead the party's protests outside the CBI headquarters in CGO complex in the national capital.
"Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM's disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief. I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM," he said, using the hashtag "CBIRafaleGate".
Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM’s disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief.
I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM. #CBIRafaleGate
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 25 October 2018
In a letter to all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has asked them to hold demonstrations against the BJP government outside all CBI offices across the country.
Senior Congress leaders will participate in the protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in the national capital, while state leaders will lead the demonstrations in their regions, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Gehlot in his letter said, "An illegal, unconstitutional and illegitimate removal of the CBI director by the Modi-Shah duo has shamed India and its premier investigative agency."
The prime minister is experiencing 'Rafale-o-Phobia' and "this terror of Rafale scam has led to the demolition of the CBI," he alleged.
"Taking strong objections to this step by the government, Congress workers will demonstrate outside CBI offices and highlight the systemic denigration of institutions like RBI, ED, CVC, EC, UPSC one after another by this BJP government," he said.
"Our demand should be to reinstate the CBI Director. As per the law, he could be transferred only with the consent of the appointing authority (comprising Chief Justice of India, the prime minister and the leader of opposition). The prime minister should tender an apology to the nation for destroying the image of the premier investigating agency," Gehlot said.
The government sent Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who have accused each other of corruption, on leave on Tuesday.
It also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.
Verma moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision. The apex court has agreed to hear his plea on Friday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...