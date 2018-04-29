Rahul Gandhi to Give 2019 Clarion Call at Jan Akrosh Rally; Amit Shah Mocks 'Dynasty and Courtiers'

A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' now pretend to represent 'Jan Akrosh.’ Today’s Congress rally is nothing but a ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ which highlights their increasing irrelevance. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018

During today’s ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress’ efforts to create divisions are fully exposed! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018

Launching Congress’s campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party president Rahul Gandhi is all set to address a rally in New Delhi on Sunday, making it his first public address in the national capital after taking over the top post.Over 30,000 Congress workers are expected to attend the national-level ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’, which will be held at Ramlila Maidan. Gandhi is likely to use the platform to attack PM Modi and BJP government at the Centre over its "unfulfilled promises and divisive politics".A day before the rally, the Congress president took to social media to request women, youths, Dalits and farmers to assemble at the ground and express their anger over the unfulfilled promised of the government.Lashing out at Modi government, the party supremo said, "In these four years of Modi rule, youth have been denied employment, women have been denied security, farmers haven't got fair prices, and no rights for Dalits and minorities."Taking to Twitter, BJP chief Amit Shah mocked the rally as one by a "dynasty and its courtiers"The rally, which also comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 12, is expected to be attended by all the top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, too, addressed the media a day before the rally and said that this rally was held to "express the anger of nation.""There is such a situation in the country that it looks like first of a kind post-independence. There is an atmosphere of hatred, fear and violence in the country. Farmers are sad, youth has been cheated, women are sad, and rapes are ever increasing. The judiciary is too in tatters. The prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing. All Modi promises have been only on papers," said Gehlot.For the Congress workers, this rally is a "battle" which will have the "clarion call" by Rahul Gandhi. It is being touted as a fight that will lead to "a new Kranti for resolve peoples’ issues."Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all State Presidents, CLP Leaders, Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Leader in Lok Sabha and all other leaders, including Members of Parliament, many Legislators, are expected to attend the rally.Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said a clarion call would be given to root out the BJP from Karnataka.The rally would ensure a "decisive victory for the Congress in the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and many others. It will culminate in uprooting the misrule of Modi ji in 2019."Surejewala said that "India is outraged today on account of the corruption" and listed out the issues likely to be given voice at the rally."Bank scams, the Rafale scams, the Cabinet Ministers scam, the rampant unemployment, the way trade and businesses are going down by the day on a nose dive, the way unemployed youth are looking for job every day and not succeeding. For instead of producing 8.25 crore jobs, PM has not been able to give even 8 lakh jobs," said Surjewala.According to Surejewala this rally would be an expression of outrage as there was "hatred and division under Modi rule.""There is outrage because there is rampant attack and the atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis and backwards, outrage because the businesses are failing instead of flourishing, outrage because the last vestige of common man looks up to, India’s judiciary is under a multi-pronged attack and I think all these need to be amplified," said the Congress's communication in-charge.Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate Congress workers from all across the country who have left their respective states a couple of days ago itself to be able make it to Ramlila Maidan for the ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’.