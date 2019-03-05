Rahul Gandhi to Meet Delhi Congress Leaders to Finalise Poll Pact Days After AAP Announces Candidates

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of all leaders of the Delhi unit on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming elections. The move comes after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced its candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi.Sources said Gandhi would hold conclusive talks over whether or not the grand old party should go ahead with the alliance. Earlier, sources had said the Congress top brass gave its nod to initiating alliance talks with AAP, but there was stiff resistance from the Delhi unit of the party, which wanted to contest alone.The AAP had been sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up for quite a while, but was rebuffed.Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue."We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally. "I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.Opposition leaders such as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s house, had also urged Gandhi to forge an alliance with AAP in Delhi but convincing the Delhi unit of the Congress, led by former CM Sheila Dikshit, proved tricky.Several opposition leaders feel the need of the hour is to put up a well-knit front, where parties that are partners at the national level also join hands in the states in the national election.