politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»Rahul Gandhi to Organise Sanitation Drive Against Covid-19 in Amethi
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi to Organise Sanitation Drive Against Covid-19 in Amethi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

District Congress president Pradeep Singhal said 10,000 litres of sanitisers will soon arrive in Amethi and teams have been formed to carry out the drive.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent oxygen concentrators to Amethi, his former constituency, and will also organise a sanitation campaign in the district, a party official said on Tuesday. District Congress president Pradeep Singhal said 10,000 litres of sanitisers will soon be arriving in Amethi and teams have been formed to carry out the drive amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Singhal added that the former Congress president had already sent five oxygen concentrators and 20 oxygen cylinders to the district on May 21 while 15 more concentrators were dispatched on Tuesday. Gandhi is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 25, 2021, 20:51 IST