With Tractor Rally, Public Meets, Rahul Gandhi to Take Part in Protests in Punjab Against Farm Laws Today

Day after meeting family of Hathras rape victim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel to Punjab to participate in protest against controversial farm laws on Sunday.

The Congress MP will hold a series of public meetings with farmers in Punjab as part of ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, which was passed last month amid protest from the opposition.

In a tweet the Punjab Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will be holding tractor rally at Nihal Singh Wala, Jagraon and Raikot on the first day of the protest yatra.

The protests will also witness the participation of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, PPCC President Sunil Jakhar and other Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a public meeting and launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan in Moga district of Punjab at 11 am, a report in NDTV said. The Congress leaders will then lead a "tractor rally" from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura. He will conclude his yatra at Jatpura, Ludhiana, where he will hold a public meeting at 3 pm.

CM Amarinder Singh earlier organised sit-in protest against farm laws and said that the state government would approach the Supreme Court against the new farm laws.

Farmers across the country are protesting against three recently passed laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill- which led to national bandh last month where protestors and farmers block rail tracks and highways.