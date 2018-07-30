Rahul Gandhi to Start Campaigning in Poll-bound MP From August

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections later this year by the end of August.“The details of Rahul ji’s visit is being finalized in consultation with his team and the national president is likely to kick start campaigning in the state by the end of August,” a senior party leader told News18. Congress chief spokesperson Shobha Oza said details will be made public soon.The leader added that during his inaugural visit, there will be joint campaigning by the party president and senior MP leaders. Rahul will then return to his itinerary and hold individual public meetings after inaugurating the campaign, the leader said.The Congress chief had previously addressed a gathering on June 6 in MP to mark the first anniversary of Mandsaur firing in which five farmers were killed.State party president Kamal Nath will, meanwhile, kick off his campaign from the temple town of Maihar in Satna district on August 1. The move to commence his campaign from the temple of goddess Sharda, comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ujjain.“During party state head Kamal Nath’s yatra, we will primarily focus on Congress party’s vision plan for the state and would definitely expose BJP government’s rampant corruption and misrule during party state,” said Oza, who recently replaced party Congress veteran Manak Agrawal as the party’s chief spokesperson in MP.Meanwhile, Jitu Patwari, one of the five party working presidents, has also taken out a ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ which claims to expose BJP government’s ‘corruption and inefficiency’ during its 15-year rule.