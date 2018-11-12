Rahul Gandhi Told US Ambassador That He Faces Threat from Indian Hindus: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the Congress was the "biggest hurdle" in building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.Addressing a rally in Durg district of Chhattisgarh for the second phase of assembly polls scheduled for November 20, Adityanath also accused the Congress of glorifying Naxals as "revolutionaries"."The Congress is the biggest hurdle in the construction of Ram temple and prestige of Hindus will not be protected until the Congress is there," he said.He also termed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's temple visits a "hypocrisy".On one hand Congress leader Kapil Sibal appealed in the Supreme Court to defer hearing on Ayodhya land dispute case till 2019 Lok Sabha polls to delay the construction of Ram temple, on the other, Gandhi was visiting temples for political gains, the chief minister alleged.He also accused Gandhi of "insulting" people by labelling Hindus as "terrorists"."When Rahul Gandhi goes on foreign tours, he describes Indian Hindus as terrorists. He met the American ambassador and told him he had threat from Indian Hindus, not from terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba," he alleged."Indian Hindus had laid the foundation of world brotherhood and labelling them as terrorists is an insult to 132 crore population of the country," he said.Adityanath said, "What the Congress has given to the country after Independence is terrorism, separatism, naxalism, corruption and dynasty politics. It divided people on the basis of caste and region.""The party has encouraged terrorism and insulted the martyrdom of jawans by calling Naxals as revolutionaries," he said.