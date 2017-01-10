GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi Unlikely to Visit China Amid Criticism of His Foreign Tours

Amid criticism of his foreign tours during polls, Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to travel to China on a visit that was expected to take place next week.

Press Trust Of India

Updated:January 10, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
File image of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Amid criticism of his foreign tours during polls, Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to travel to China on a visit that was expected to take place next week.

Gandhi, the Congress vice president, was to lead a party delegation on a week-long visit to Beijing reportedly from January 15 at the invitation of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as part of the regular party-to-party exchanges between the two countries.

AICC had for the past one week not denied reports of the delegation visiting China.

"We cannot confirm about the visit, so how can we confirm about the deferment," said a party leader when asked about Rahul's plans to travel to China next week.

Rahul has just returned from a week-long foreign vacation, for which he was criticised as five states are going to the polls.

