1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Unveils 'National Register of Unemployment' Posters

The posters of 'NRU' with slogans like 'Degree hai rojgar nahi', 'Meri naukri kahan hai', 'Jumle nahi naukri chahiye' were unveiled by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Unveils 'National Register of Unemployment' Posters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing winter session, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unveiled the posters of Youth Congress's 'National Register of Unemployment'at the Yuva Aakrosh rally held here.

The posters of 'NRU' with slogans like 'Degree hai rojgar nahi', 'Meri naukri kahan hai', 'Jumle nahi naukri chahiye' were unveiled by Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.

"Youth Congress is launching the national register of unemployed youth. The name of every unemployed youth should be registered in this so that we go to the Prime Minister and tell him that youths are not getting jobs and they are unemployed," a Youth Congress leader said.

