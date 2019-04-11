English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Vote for Soul of India, Congress Says It's a Contest Between Jobs and 'Pakoda'
The first phase of voting in the seven-phased crucial Lok Sabha elections is underway in 91 constituencies.
File photo. Rahul Gandhi speaks after releasing his party's election manifesto. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections started, Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged voters to vote wisely for the soul of India and its future.
Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear".
"You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely," he said on Twitter.
Congress also put out a message on its official Twitter handle saying, "Today you decide, Love over hate, Jobs over pakoda, Policies over propoganda, One nation over division, Vote for Congress, Vote for you. Today you pledge, #MyVoteForCongress #AbHogaNyay.(sic)"
"No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION.Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear," he also said.
The first phase of voting in the seven-phased crucial Lok Sabha elections is underway in 91 constituencies.
The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to wrest power from the Narendra Modi-led government, which is seeking another term.
Edited by: Anu Parthiban
