Amethi Welcomes 'Shiv Bhakt' Rahul Gandhi Amid Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'
The posters displaying pictures of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar, and Rahul Gandhi were seen all over Amethi. The posters described him as 'Shiv Bhakt'.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party workers in Amethi on Sept 24, 2018.
Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi started his two-day Amethi visit with ‘Shiv Aradhana’ and received a grand welcome by Kanwariya Sangh on his arrival to his parliamentary constituency on Monday.
This was Rahul's first visit to Amethi after his return from the Kailash Mansarovar yatra.
Congress president was welcomed amidst chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as he reached Amethi and performed ‘Shiv Aradhna’.
The posters displaying pictures of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar, and him were seen all over Amethi. The posters described him as 'Shiv Bhakt'.
A memento of Lord Shiva made of silver was gifted to Rahul by the Kanwariya Sangh upon his arrival.
Clad in white kurta-pyjama, Rahul Gandhi was seen donning a saffron scarf on the first day of his visit.
According to information, Congress president will be attending more than a dozen programmes during his visit.
After laying foundation stones of several schemes from his MPLAD fund here, Rahul will discuss his strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party-workers, Gram Pradhans, activists and social media volunteers.
On September 25, his second and final day of the visit, Rahul Gandhi will be participating in three gatherings and will also be holding a meeting of the monitoring committee.
Politically, the move is seen as the Congress advancing its ‘Soft Hindutva’ outreach ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
