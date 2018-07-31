English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Visits Karunanidhi in Chennai Hospital; Says DMK Chief is 'Doing Well'
"I met him, he is fine, stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him," Rahul told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi.
Rahul Gandhi visits Karunanidhi in hospital. (Image: News18)
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi was in the intensive care unit of a city hospital for the fourth day on Wednesday where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited him and described his condition as stable.
"I met him, he is fine, stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him," Rahul told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi.
After spending about 15 minutes at the hospital, the Congress president said his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi had sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi and his family.
The Congress party has a long-standing relationship with DMK chief Karunanidhi, he said.
Gandhi was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and party leader Mukul Wasnik.
The Congress president, who landed at the airport here from New Delhi in the afternoon, headed straight for the Kauvery Hospital in downtown Alwarpet amid tight security.
He was received by DMK working president M K Stalin and other senior leaders at the hospital.
DMK cadres continued to stay put outside the hospital premises despite a sudden downpour in the afternoon.
On Dec 17, 2016, Rahul Gandhi had visited Karunanidhi at the same hospital when the nonagenarian leader was undergoing treatement for lung and throat infection. Traffic diversions were made in the city for the visit of the Congress president.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said Karunanidhi was "stable and breathing on his own".
Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin had said last night his condition was stable.
The hospital did not issue any bulletin on the ailing leader's condition even today. The last bulletin was issued on Sunday.
The family members of Karunanidhi, including his daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, are present at the hospital
